Philippines reports 862 additional coronavirus infections, seven more deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Sunday reported 862 additional coronavirus cases and seven more deaths from the respiratory disease.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the Southeast Asian country now had a total of 18,086 infections while its death toll had risen to 957. It said 101 more patients had recovered, taking the number of recoveries so far to 3,909.

The Philippines is set on Monday to ease its coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila, one of the toughest and longest in the world.







(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)