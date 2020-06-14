Philippines reports 539 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 539 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,930.

The Department of Health also recorded 14 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,088.

One duplicate case was removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 13, it added.







(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)