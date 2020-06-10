Philippines reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 740 additional infections

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 10 more coronavirus deaths and 740 additional infections, the highest single-day increase in cases in one week.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,027 while confirmed cases have reached 23,732. The country's coronavirus task force will meet on Thursday to decide on further loosening quarantine measures in the capital.







