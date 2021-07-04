Philippines' military chief says 47 killed in plane crash, 49 injured

MANILA (Reuters) - All 96 passengers of the Philippine Air Force plane that crashed on Sunday have all been accounted for, military chief Cirilito Sobejana said on Monday.

The death toll from the crash was 47, while 49 military personnel were injured, Sobejana told Reuters in a phone message.

The Department of National Defence said on Sunday three civilians on the ground were also killed, and four civilians were injured.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)