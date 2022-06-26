Philippines ferry ablaze - most passengers rescued

Survivors were brought to Leyte Island

A fire has engulfed a ferry carrying 165 passengers and crew in the central Philippines and rescuers have saved at least 116 so far.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the Mama Mary-Chloe was sailing between the islands of Bohol and Leyte.

Video on its Facebook page shows survivors ashore in Hilongos, on Leyte. The boat, with 157 passengers and eight crew, had sailed from Ubay, on Bohol.

Some reports say children had to jump from the boat before being picked up.

A YouTube video shows a huge fire on board the vessel, thick black billowing smoke and many people in the water.