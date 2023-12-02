Philippines earthquakes: Mindanao island hit by powerful quakes

Two powerful earthquakes have hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, prompting initial fears of a potential "destructive tsunami".

The US Geological Survey measured the first tremor late on Saturday at 7.6 magnitude, and the one that followed shortly afterwards at 6.4.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes were 6.9 and 6.4 magnitude.

The US Tsunami Warning System later said the tsunami threat "has passed".

"Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas," it said in a statement.

Earlier, people living in Mindanao's coastal areas of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental in the Philippines had been told to evacuate to higher ground.

After the first earthquake at about 22:37 local time (14:37 GMT) on Saturday, people in several towns were seen rushing out of buildings and staying in open areas.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

In Japan, the country's public broadcaster NHK had warned that waves of up to one-metre high (3ft) could reach Japan, but later said no damage was expected.