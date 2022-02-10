Philippines Crypto Exchange PDAX Raises $50M Series B led by Tiger Global
Crypto exchange Philippine Digital Asset Exchange, also known as PDAX, closed a $50 million Series B round led by private equity giant Tiger Global.
The round started in August, when the company raised $12.5 million, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Founded in 2018, PDAX wants to make crypto accessible to the over 100 million residents of Philippines.
The funding will go "towards building safe and accessible infrastructure for the digital asset economy," CEO and founder Nichel Gaba said.
Kingsway Capital, Jump Capital, Draper Dragon, Oak Drive Ventures, DG Daiwa Ventures, Ripple and UBX Ventures, also participated in the round.
Returning investors Beenext Ventures and Cadenza Capital Management also participated in the Series B.
Last year, the Southeast Asian country made headlines for its adoption of the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, which led to calls from the government on taxing P2E games.