Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 11,000 mark. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines' confirmed coronavirus infections have broken past the 11,000 mark, the health ministry said on Monday.

In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 292 additional cases, bringing the total to 11,086. It recorded seven more deaths, increasing the total to 726 while 75 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,999. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Toby Chopra)