Philippines' coronavirus cases approaching 12,000

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday said the number of cases of the novel coronavirus recorded in the country is nearing 12,000.

In a bulletin, the ministry said it had recorded 258 more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 11,876. It reported 18 more deaths, increasing the total to 790, while 86 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,337.





