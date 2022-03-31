Philippines Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Earthmoving Equipment Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in 2021 with ~58.5% - Forecast to 2028
The construction equipment market in the Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% by 2028. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
PHILIPPINES CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Earthmoving equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 with ~58.5%.
The Philippines earthmoving equipment market is expected to grow strongly through 2028, owing to rising government investments in highway, metro, and airport construction projects, and expansion in the construction, transportation, and renewable energy sectors.
The other earthmoving segment incorporates loaders, bulldozers, and trenchers, among others.
In 2020, manufacturing accounted for ~17.7% of Philippines's GDP. Industrial growth is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment such as forklift & telescopic handlers used in the manufacturing industry.
COVID-19 IMPACT
According to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country's GDP declined by 0.2% during the first quarter of 2020 (Y-o-Y). The agriculture and industry sectors' gross value added dropped by 0.4% and 3%, respectively, while the services sector experienced a growth of 1.4%.
Decrease in imports due to supply chain & logistics disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected industries such as construction, mining, and other major end-users of the construction equipment market in the Philippines.
The push for more private sector solutions to support the growth of the country's economy and growth of the construction and mining sectors is also a major factor expected to support economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic.
MARKET DRIVERS
Transport infrastructure projects to boost the demand for construction equipment
Ease of trade due to free trade agreements will support the distribution of construction equipment in the Philippines
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market is consolidated, with XCMG being the leader, followed by Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, and SANY.
