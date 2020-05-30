Philippines confirms eight more coronavirus deaths, 590 new cases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported eight additional deaths from the novel coronavirus and 590 new infections.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 950 while confirmed cases have reached 17,224. It added that 88 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,808.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Scroll to continue with content