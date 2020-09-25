Philippines Air Conditioner Market Analysis Report 2020: Room Air Conditioner Demand 2016-2019 & Commercial Air Conditioner Demand 2013-2019

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Analysis, by Types [Room AC (Window-Type Split-Type(Single) Split-Type (Multi)) & Commercial AC (PAC and VRF)] and Volume Share Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market of the air conditioner in the Philippines is expected to grow. This growth is due to rise in temperature as well as the humidity level in the past few years. The Philippines government has implemented the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) policy to promote the use of the energy-efficient appliance.



The market of the air conditioner in the Philippines will also propel due to rising per capita income and rapid urbanization. The use of IoT and the energy-efficient appliance will further boost the air conditioner market in the Philippines. Philippines Air Conditioner demand was more than 1,020 Thousand Units in the year 2019.



The market for Air Conditioner in Philippines is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.



This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.



In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.

