Philippine Military Plane Carrying 85 People Crashes, 15 Rescued So Far: Armed Forces Chief

A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the armed forces chief said.

So far 15 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.

“Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana said.

