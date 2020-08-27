Philippine human rights workers are being systematically killed in a growing war on dissent

Human rights worker Zara Alvarez, 39, was killed by an unknown gunman Aug. 17 in Bacolod in the Philippines.

Ever since Clarizza Singson appeared on a police hit list of suspected communists, the human rights worker from the impoverished Philippine island of Negros has taken precautions and trained herself to suppress her fears of dying at the hands of authorities.

She and her family will not eat at restaurants or attend parties. She pays close attention to her surroundings and avoids being alone outdoors, particularly at night. Seizing what little control she has over her safety helps keep the terror at bay.

“You don’t know where and you don’t know when it could happen,” Singson, 41, the regional secretary general of the Philippine rights group Karapatan, said of a potential hit. “We cannot live a normal life.”

Singson’s resolve was being tested like never before after her friend and colleague of nearly two decades, Zara Alvarez, was shot and killed Aug. 17 on the streets of Negros’ biggest city, Bacolod.

Minutes after Alvarez's slaying, a message appeared on Singson’s Facebook page saying, “Don’t worry, you’re next.”

Alvarez, a 39-year-old paralegal, was gunned down while walking to her boarding house by an assailant who fled on the back of a motorcycle. She was the fifth person on the hit list killed.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl, Alvarez was the 13th member of Karapatan slain since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016. She is also the 90th suspected victim of extrajudicial killing in Negros over that time. The list of those killed includes farmers, lawyers and civilian officials who have challenged the island’s almost feudal hacienda system that’s pitted landowners against peasants since the days of Spanish rule 300 years ago.

Their deaths highlight the worsening conditions for some of the most vulnerable Filipinos under the Duterte administration, which has assailed human rights in a way unseen since former dictator Ferdinand Marcos imposed martial law on the country from 1972 to 1981.

It's estimated that up to 25,000 Filipinos have died in extrajudicial or vigilante killings during Duterte’s zero tolerance war on drugs — a brutal campaign felt almost exclusively in the nation’s slums that continues to win the president plaudits among his still sizable base of support.

During the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte, shown at a government meeting last week, a slew of Philippine human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers and trade unionists have been killed. (Robinson Ninal Jr. / Associated Press)

The populist leader, who rode into office with the sharp-tongued swagger of a mafia boss, has consolidated power by jailing political opponents, shuttering independent media outlets and sidelining the influence of the Catholic Church .

The COVID-19 pandemic has tightened his control with lockdowns enforced by armed soldiers ordered to shoot those who violate restrictions. An overly vague anti-terror law signed by Duterte in July gives the 75-year-old president broad new powers to target anyone who opposes his administration.

Duterte has suffered few consequences on the world stage for the country’s slide toward authoritarianism — even with the recent publication of a report by the United Nations high commissioner for human rights in June detailing widespread abuse, including the verified killings of 248 human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers and trade unionists mostly under his presidency. The government has denied involvement.

The Trump administration, which needs the Philippines to counter China’s rising influence, has not condemned Duterte’s human rights record. Congress has ignored calls to block or delay nearly $2 billion in U.S. arms sales to the country this year.

Without international pressure, experts say Duterte will continue crushing dissent as he tries to deflect attention from a crashing economy and a pandemic spinning out of control.

Negros, in particular, has borne the brunt of Duterte’s embrace of autocratic rule.

The fourth-biggest island (roughly the size of Connecticut) in the country of 108 million has been a testing ground for Duterte’s counter-insurgency program, which has given the military near-unchecked authority in rural provinces.

