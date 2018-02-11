Philippe Marquis shares the story of his shoulder scar

Part of being a freestyle skier is putting your body on the line constantly through training and competition. Philippe Marquis, who has had two surgeries on his right shoulder has seen just how demanding the sport can be. While initially the injury spurred Marquis into some low times, it also allowed him to reflect and move forward positively from the injury.

“It put a different perspective on my mindset, my preparation, and when I got back after the injury it was just like I was a different person.” Marquis recalls from his rehabilitation. “The scar is just a reminder of what happened, but how I want to look into my future, what I want to become, because that definitely changed my mindset.”

Philippe Marquis will look to build upon his ninth place finish in the moguls event at the 2014 Winter Olympics with another solid showing in PyeongChang.