Philip Ziegler, diplomat and historian who was unflinching in his biographies of Mountbatten and Edward VIII – obituary

Philip Ziegler, the historian and biographer, who has died aged 93, chronicled with a silken narrative touch the wayward life of Edward VIII, the only king to have abdicated the British throne of his own volition when in 1936 he renounced the crown for his twice-divorced American mistress, Wallis Simpson.

An urbane and genial Old Etonian with the air of the old-style gentleman publisher he used to be, Ziegler had the gift of making the best possible case for his subject while not hesitating to show him – or, occasionally, her – in the worst possible light

For his official biography of the first of the modern monarchs, King Edward VIII (1990), Ziegler applied his finely honed skills as a historian of exemplary candour and, especially considering the “authorised” nature of his book, unusual humour.

Having been given access to the royal archives at Windsor, Ziegler mined some 25,000 of Edward’s letters, focussing his forensic lens not only on Edward’s youthful amours but also his inability to make or keep a genuine friend. Cronies like “Fruity” Metcalfe were as disposable, and as disappointed, he noted, as the ranks of equerries, stewards and private secretaries who all came to despise him. Edward’s efforts to appease them were matched only by those he made towards his future wife, who, as Ziegler demonstrated through the testimony of innumerable eyewitnesses, delighted in exerting her supremacy over him.

Nor did Ziegler flinch from examining more closely the nature of Mrs Simpson’s allure, drawing attention to the fanciful claims that she had dispelled Edward’s sexual hang-ups “by arcane arts studied in a Far Eastern brothel”; but when Ziegler later contributed her entry in the Dictionary Of National Biography in 2004, he forbore (against the current of the times) to speculate on the precise nature of Wallis Simpson’s appeal to her monarch.

Ziegler’s earlier pageant-like study of Mountbatten (1985), another work of enormous readability and panache, had presented him with a difficult dilemma: how to sympathetically record, as official biographer, the life of one of the most self-aggrandising figures of his time. “Dickie, you’re so crooked that if you swallowed a nail you’d s**t a corkscrew!” was a typically frank assessment quoted by Ziegler (this from the irascible Field Marshal Sir Gerald Templer), demonstrating the biographer’s willingness to canvass all shades of opinion about his hero.

With intelligence and style, Ziegler wove his way through the wartime naval commander’s attempts to mythologise his exaggerated claims to historic deeds and influence – “a cavalier indifference to the facts to magnify his own achievements,” as Ziegler put it – parrying rumours of Mountbatten’s homosexuality while freely acknowledging the adulterous liaisons of his wife Edwina. Yet insights into Mountbatten’s character or soul were few, perhaps because there were none. Instead, he produced a sort of literary film portrait, like something out of Hollywood, beautifully lit, well-paced, and with a star cast.

By the end, Ziegler admitted to have become so enraged by his subject’s determination to hoodwink him that he had found it necessary to place on his desk a notice saying: “REMEMBER, IN SPITE OF EVERYTHING, HE WAS A GREAT MAN.” His verdict was that Mountbatten’s charm, deviousness, sexual vanity, his manipulation of people and the rewriting of history were in danger of blinding others to his subject’s genuine achievements.

Ziegler profiled no fewer than four British prime ministers, ranging from largely neglected figures of the early 19th century to Harold Wilson and Edward Heath in the late 20th. In Harold Wilson: the Authorised Life (1993), he recalled Barbara Castle warning Wilson that renegotiating Britain’s membership of Europe would end in “a messy middle-of-the-road muddle”, to which Wilson replied that he felt “at his best in a messy middle-of-the-road muddle”. For once the critics were divided: Christopher Hitchens attacked “Ziegler’s dull consensus prose” and considered his book “exculpatory”.

Philip Sandeman Ziegler was born on Christmas Eve 1929, the son of Major Colin Ziegler DSO, a regular Army officer, and brought up at Ringwood, Hampshire. As a child he often composed 30 or 40 lines of poetry a day, and later at Eton (where he was an Oppidan) would regularly write essays for his less fluent friends. One of his end-of-term reports declared: “Ziegler will never make a historian.”

On weekend exeats, Ziegler often entertained friends such as the future Tory Home Secretary, Douglas Hurd, who recalled “long, damp walks through autumn bracken and (since all Zieglers are argumentative)... discussions at his fireside about such matters as the Immaculate Conception”.

From Eton he went up to New College, Oxford, where he won the Chancellor’s Essay Prize and took a First in Jurisprudence.

In 1952 he joined the Foreign Office, and the following year shared a flat above a grocer’s in Tufton Street, Westminster, with his fellow Old Etonians and future Tory politicians Douglas Hurd and Timothy Raison. An unorthodox diplomat, he was posted to Laos, Paris (where he served in the Nato delegation), Pretoria, and finally, in 1966, to Colombia, where he served as First Secretary at the British Embassy in the capital Bogotá. In April the following year, three gunmen broke into their home and shot his wife, Sarah, dead.

Shortly after his wife’s murder, Ziegler (who was also wounded in the attack) resigned to join the publishers William Collins and Sons.

Ziegler had already, in 1962, published his first biography, Duchess of Dino, about Dorothea, the young mistress of Talleyrand and unofficial French ambassadress to London; he followed this with Addington (1965), a portrait of Henry Addington, who succeeded Pitt the Younger as prime minister between 1801 and 1803, and whose reputation was ruined (according to Ziegler) not so much on account of what his government did but how it was perceived, an early example of the importance of political spin.

As well as attending to his preoccupations as a publishing executive, Ziegler now also immersed himself in 14th-century social history to produce his much-acclaimed account of The Black Death (1968). Although the research entailed prodigious reading – the bibliography at the back of his book ran to nearly nine pages – Ziegler could not help experiencing feelings of inadequacy, that he, an amateur, should trespass into such a specialised field in what one professor of medieval history contemptuously called “a happy spirit of untrained enterprise”.

In the event, while vindicated by the positive critical and popular reception for his book, Ziegler forbore to venture so far back in history again, but “prudently retreated to the 19th and 20th centuries where I feel rather more at home”. Studies of William IV (1971), Omdurman (1973) and another early 19th-century prime minister, Melbourne (1976), duly followed, the latter receiving the WH Heinemann Award from the Royal Society of Literature.

By 1972 Ziegler had been promoted to editorial director at Collins, and became editor-in-chief for a year before giving up the post in 1980 to concentrate on writing the official biography of Lord Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin and a former Admiral of the Fleet who had been assassinated by the IRA the previous year.

By then he had completed a biography of Lady Diana Cooper, the beautiful, aristocratic socialite who had bewitched Evelyn Waugh in the 1920s – she was the inspiration for Waugh’s Mrs Stitch – the only book Ziegler published during the lifetime of its subject. “She had no doubt that it must be,” Ziegler explained in the foreword to Diana Cooper (1981), “and was indeed amazed that any other idea should have occurred to me.”

Even though “the wrong Lady Diana”, as she latterly styled herself, was possessed of total recall, Ziegler conceded that the enterprise had not been without difficulties, and pressed ahead pretending that the problem of a still-living subject did not exist, never asking himself what she would think when eventually she read the book.

In Ziegler’s deadpan life of Osbert Sitwell (1998), he made clear that he did not rate Sitwell highly as a writer and did not admire his character. For much of the book he focussed on Sitwell’s complicated finances, arguments with his eccentric father over Renishaw Hall, the family seat in Derbyshire, his various tax dodges, and other examples of his unpleasant streak.

Ziegler’s other books included Crown and People (1978); Elizabeth’s Britain 1926 to 1986 (1986); The Sixth Great Power: Barings 1762–1929 (1988); London at War 1939–45 (1995); Britain Then and Now (1999); Soldiers: Fighting Men’s Lives, 1901–2001 (2001); Rupert Hart-Davis: Man of Letters (2004); Legacy: the Rhodes Trust and the Rhodes Scholarships (2008); and Olivier (2013).

In his fourth prime ministerial study, Edward Heath: the Authorised Biography (2010), Ziegler produced what one critic judged “a deliciously readable and unfailingly fair book”, while unflinchingly scrutinising Heath’s notorious lack of charm, rudeness, rancour and obduracy. “He was a great man,” Ziegler concluded, “but his blemishes, though far less considerable, were quite as conspicuous as his virtues, and it is too often by his blemishes that he is remembered.”

The same critic complained that it was hard to see beyond Heath’s failings to his solid body of achievement: “Ziegler’s relentless accumulation and presentation of the evidence diminish that achievement to near-invisible proportions.” The book won the Elizabeth Longford Prize awarded by the Society of Authors in 2011.

In 1987 he returned to Mountbatten to edit The Diaries of Lord Louis Mountbatten 1920–1922, editing further reminiscences in the Personal Diary of Admiral the Lord Louis Mountbatten 1943–1946 (1988); and From Shore to Shore: the Diaries of Earl Mountbatten of Burma 1953–1979 (1989).

A prolific and trenchant correspondent, Ziegler dispatched letters to his many friends throughout his life; Douglas Hurd viewed a bundle in his possession, written over 20 years, as “as entertaining a collection as anyone could have received in the 20th century”.

Ziegler served as chairman of the London Library, 1979–85; the Society of Authors, 1988–90; and the Public Lending Right Advisory Committee, 1994–97. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 1975, and of the Royal Horticultural Society in 1979. He held honorary doctorates from the University of Buckingham and Westminster College, Fulton. He was appointed CVO in 1991.

Philip Ziegler married, in 1961, Sarah Collins, with whom he had a daughter and son. She died in 1967, and he married, secondly, in 1971, (Mary) Clare Charrington; they had a son, but she predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his children.

Philip Ziegler, born December 24 1929, died February 22 2023