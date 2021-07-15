Philip Rivers was back in North Carolina this week and shared how retirement is going

Philip Rivers has kept busy during the first stages of his retirement from pro football.

In January of 2021, following one campaign with the Indianapolis Colts, the legendary N.C. State and Chargers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons, seven playoff appearances, 63,400 passing yards and 421 touchdowns.

He still has been involved in the football community, though, on and off the field. Thursday, he was back in North Carolina, speaking at the Charlotte Touchdown Club’s 2021 “Legends of the Game” luncheon.

But he also has been directly involved in the game, albeit not at the professional level.

Shortly before his stint with the Colts, it was announced that Rivers — a native of Decatur, Alabama — would be the hire-in-waiting for the head football coaching job at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, just outside of Mobile. He began his role soon after his retirement, much to Rivers’ delight.

“It’s been a busy spring and summer, but one that I’m enjoying,” Rivers said. “I think it’s helped that transition (to retirement). You know, it hasn’t just been a lot of dead time. It’s been out there with young men.”

Rivers’ inspiration to take the job at St. Michael came from his father, Steve, who was the coach of his hometown Decatur High School team when Rivers was a boy. Rivers later played under his father at Athens High School, graduating in December of 1999 and joining the Wolfpack in Raleigh in spring of 2000.

One day, Rivers hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and coach his own son. His eldest, Gunner, will be entering the seventh grade this fall.

“That’s the thing I love about the sport — it’s way bigger than just the game itself,” Rivers said on coaching in high school. “Those 15-, 18-year-old boys are at a very formable age. There’s so many virtues and traits and characteristics that you want to have to be a better man and a better person, and as they grow up, you can teach a lot of those through the game.

“I do still love the game. I love the competitive part and all that, but I think you get the best of both there, with that group at that age.”

With all this football involvement — high school coaching, speaking engagements and so on — it’s fair to think Rivers still has some gas left in the tank. With NFL minicamps just around the corner, and that first Sunday of the 2021 season fast approaching, maybe that itch to play will arise again.

But Rivers isn’t concerned. When that time comes, he said his life will be full enough.

“It’s going to feel weird watching that opening weekend and not be out there,” the nine-time Pro Bowler said. “I do think having and being a part of the team (at St. Michael) and having my hands full with that will help. I won’t just be sitting there watching, but it will definitely feel weird.”

And while the legendary signal-caller has moved on to greener pastures in his native Alabama, he said he’ll never forget his time in Raleigh.

“It was an awesome four years, a lot of fun,” Rivers said. “A lot of games, a lot of great memories, a lot of great teammates, and I’m excited now to be living on this side of the country where it’s an easier trip to get over there.”