Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insiders sold US$17m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Philip Morris International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, Andre Calantzopoulos, sold US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$111 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$85.26. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Philip Morris International didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Philip Morris International insiders own about US$218m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Philip Morris International Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Philip Morris International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Philip Morris International, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Philip Morris International. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Philip Morris International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

