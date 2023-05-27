Philip Larkin never married – now we know why

Life lived alone: poet Philip Larkin - Rogers / RBO

Philip Larkin thought of himself as an outsider, one of a small literary clique with its own jokes, insults and hinterland, whose other members included Kingsley Amis and Robert Conquest. In his poetry he often cast himself as an observer: curious about people but also amused (or indeed bemused) by them, as if they were inhabitants of a world that he could only ever view remotely.



A prime example of this is The Whitsun Weddings, published in 1964, in which the poet, on a train journey – a premise Larkin returned to in his writings – spots several wedding parties, causing him to reflect not just on marriage but on the relations that make society. It is a society of which he feels he has at best only associate membership.

Scholars dispute the actual occasion that inspired the poem. The legend is that Larkin travelled from Hull (where he was the university librarian) to London on the Whitsun weekend – which falls this Sunday – of 1955. Some have pointed out there was a train strike that weekend, and so other journeys have been suggested, with the poem possibly being a combination of two or more trips. The precise moment that provoked it is largely irrelevant to the poem’s significance. What is relevant is how The Whitsun Weddings evokes the slight seediness of the 1950s, of an England still down at heel after the war, and its people cheerfully doing their best to muddle through (lacking the mordant pessimism of the poet).

It is one of Larkin’s longer poems, at eight stanzas of 10 lines, the second of each stanza being just four syllables long and presenting, therefore, an arresting rhythm. The scene is set tersely, and allows the poet to slip into his desired detachment, soothed by the heat and the quiet of a near-deserted train: “Not till about/ One-twenty on the sunlit Saturday/ Did my three-quarters-empty train pull out,/ All windows down, all cushions hot, all sense/Of being in a hurry gone.” He smells the fish from the docks and sees the Humber broaden: “Where sky and Lincolnshire and water meet.”

As the train executes “a slow and stopping curve”, Larkin notes the contrast between the old England and the industrialisation that has been disfiguring it: he passes “Wide farms” with “short-shadowed cattle”, and then “Canals with floatings of industrial froth”. Sometimes “a smell of grass/Displaced the reek of buttoned carriage-cloth”, evoking the dusty, coarse upholstery of old British Rail carriages. Then another town appears out of the window: “new and nondescript,/ Approached with acres of dismantled cars.”

There is another distraction: “At first, I didn’t notice what a noise/The weddings made/ Each station that we stopped at”. He continues: “down the long cool platforms whoops and skirls/ I took for porters larking with the mails,/And went on reading.” But he then notices out of the window “grinning and pomaded, girls/ In parodies of fashion, heels and veils”. He characterises these people “As if out on the end of an event/ Waving goodbye/ To something that survived it.” At the next station he sees a similar party: “The fathers with broad belts under their suits/ And seamy foreheads; mothers loud and fat;/An uncle shouting smut”. This is Larkin’s England and its people; and “All down the line/ Fresh couples climbed aboard: the rest stood round;/ The last confetti and advice were thrown”.

Larkin notes that “A dozen marriages got under way./ They watched the landscape, sitting side by side”. And that English landscape is one where “An Odeon went past, a cooling tower,/ And someone running up to bowl”. For the newlyweds, “none/ Thought of the others they would never meet/ Or how their lives would all contain this hour.” Then the train slows as “the tightened brakes took hold”, and “there swelled/ A sense of falling, like an arrow-shower/ Sent out of sight, somewhere becoming rain.”

That is a typical Larkin touch: the sun goes in, the heat cools, arrows fly high and drop to the ground. Such he feels is marriage, an institution he scrupulously avoided. In Larkin’s estimation of life – and at the heart of The Whitsun Weddings, surely one of the finest English poems of modern times – moments of vivid elation are precisely that: moments.

