Philanthropist and Financial Advisor Earns National Recognition + Funding for Revere Schools Foundation

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason DiLauro, Managing Partner, Branch Manager at The Wealth Advisory Group of DiLauro Wracher & Thomas in Akron, OH, and founder of the Revere Schools Foundation, is one of three national finalists for the Community Service Award in the 16th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Revere Schools Foundation.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Each finalist, including DiLauro, will receive $25,000 for their nonprofit, which will increase to $50,000-$75,000 if selected as the category winner.

"In 2013, after the Sandy Hook shooting, I was taking my 2nd-grade daughter to school," shares DiLauro. "I noticed many adults in the hallways and questioned leadership about safety at the school, protocols, and most importantly, how we're protecting our children. Quite simply, teachers can't teach and kids can't learn if they don't feel safe."

After digging into tax allocation and Ohio-regulated school funding, as well as the outdated security at his daughter's school, DiLauro knew if something was going to change, funds would need to be raised to make it happen—and he did just that.

Revere School Foundation was founded just months later, with the first three fundraisers happening at DiLauro's home. He found like-minded parents, friends, and community members who supported his beliefs to focus on the safety and security of the children.

"At the beginning of the program we funded scholarships, security cameras, communication systems, and grants for our teachers," DiLauro said. "Now, nearly 10 years later thanks to the outpouring of community support, we were able to expand while staying true to our mission to protect our student's mental and physical safety. New programs were added like police support at each school for two hours in the morning and afternoon, as well as funding events geared toward mental health and wellness at the schools, like the integration of See Something. Say Something. This vital program brings awareness and alertness among students to their surroundings and friends who may be struggling with personal or private issues."

Additionally, the team is now promoting experiential learning opportunities with internship programs that connect local businesses and universities to the Foundation as well as funding sensory programs for abused and neglected children, thanks to a partnership with local equine therapy organizations.

DiLauro and his team have committed to supporting the Schools Resource Officer (SRO) Scott Dressler, who won Resource Officer of the Year in 2021. One of the Board's newest goals is to get a full-time second officer to assist Scott in helping counselors, interventionalists, and doing his day-to-day operations.

There are five award categories: Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact, Lifetime Achievement, and Volunteer of the Year. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

DiLauro will travel to Boston, MA on Sept. 29, 2022, where the winners of the Invest in Others Awards will be announced.

For more information on the Revere Schools Foundation, visit reverefoundation.com, and for more information on the award or other finalists, visit investinothers.org.

The Invest in Others (IiO) Awards program recognizes financial advisors who lend their time and talents to support nonprofits helping to make a difference in people's lives. Through the five award categories -- Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact, Lifetime Achievement, and Volunteer of the Year -- the IiO Awards honor financial advisors who have contributed to their causes in significant ways. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact on both the nonprofit and the community it serves. This ranking is not based in any way on the individual's abilities in regards to providing investment advice or management. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with Invest in Others.

