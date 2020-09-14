Philanthropic foundation dreams of extinguishing all bushfires 'within an hour' with high-tech help

Australian firefighting agencies would have the technology and capability to identify and extinguish every dangerous bushfire within an hour, anywhere on the continent, by the end of 2025, under an audacious plan to be launched in Canberra.

The philanthropic foundation of mining billionaire Andrew Forrest will on Tuesday unveil its so-called Fire Shield plan that hopes to bring governments, science agencies, big business, communities and firefighting authorities together to deliver the goal.

Using rapidly emerging technology including on-ground cameras, low-orbit satellites and data on conditions in flammable areas, the plan is being spruiked as the bushfire equivalent of the Apollo moon missions of the 1960s.

The chief executive of Minderoo Foundation’s $70m fire and flood resilience initiative, Adrian Turner, will launch the blueprint alongside the federal science and technology minister, Karen Andrews.

Minderoo has been working on the plan since January. Turner, a former executive at CSIRO, was asked to take on the role just days after helping his brother save his property from an inferno at Kangaroo Valley in New South Wales.

The National Bushfire Recovery Agency and the Australian Academy of Science are among a list of more than 50 partners for the program which includes national and international corporations.

Last summer’s unprecedented bushfires killed more than 30 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and buildings, and caused an ecological disaster in Australia’s forests with an estimated 3 billion animals in the path of the fires.

Turner told Guardian Australia the idea to set an ambitious goal was inspired by the Apollo moon missions and represented the country’s “bushfire moonshot”.

“It’s all about getting to a fire early,” he said. “The rate of spread with high fuel loads is extraordinary, so that’s why you need on the ground active land management.”

He said the foundation had been working with fire authorities and government agencies for months and would have a role as a catalyst in finding, developing and driving new technological approaches.

“We want to increase resilience by reducing risk. The nature of the threat means that trying to solve this incrementally won’t get us to where we want to go. It’s a multi-faceted problem and there’s no silver bullet.”

Automated monitoring cameras, drones, low-orbit satellites, artificial intelligence and machine learning are among the technologies that will be brought together.

Turner said the project had already built a tool that had assessed every local government area for bushfire risks. Other modelling work would be used to predict where dangerous fires could occur and then deploy firefighting planes and helicopters in advance.

“We absolutely recognise and believe the role of climate change in driving more severe and more frequent natural disasters,” the chief executive said. “We do feel the urgency. As a consequence of that we need to focus this program in the first instance on lifting resilience and recognising these events will happen.”

The west coast of the United States is currently ablaze with the most widespread bushfires on record. “Right now, [the United States] is where we were back in January. They are in crisis mode,” Turner said.

“This is a global issue – it’s not just Australia – and we have started discussing how we can convince an organisation like ours in the United States to stand up and help this program.”

Turner said he hoped Minderoo would be able to attract cash and in-kind funding that would build a firefighting war chest of about $500m.

In comments provided by the foundation, Andrews, who will launch the fire mission, said: “This important work has the potential to be a genuine game-changer for Australia. It highlights the power of collaboration and what can be achieved through a bold vision.”

After the launch, Turner will meet the co-ordinator of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, Andrew Colvin, the Australian Academy of Science chief executive, Anna-Maria Arabia, and Jennifer Westacott, the chief executive of the Business Council of Australia

The chief executive of the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council, Stuart Ellis, who will also be at the meeting, said : “Every fire starts small. We talk about natural disasters, but they only become disasters when we are not resilient enough to manage them.”

