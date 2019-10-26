Philadelphia Zoo alters sign after Phillies hire Joe Girardi

No fan base can turn on a person quite like the one in Philadelphia, where passion and expectation can sometimes spawn vitriol.

Even well-liked Phillies players and managers have endured fierce booing from crowds at Citizens Bank Park (and Veterans Stadium before it). Franchise-record free-agent signing Bryce Harper heard it this past season when he struggled early, and newly hired manager Joe Girardi is almost certain to receive his fair share of criticism even if he goes on to have a successful tenure.

So when the Philadelphia Zoo made a clever annual amendment to its welcome sign, changing "Zoo" lettering to read "Boo" for Halloween, it played upon Girardi Avenue running outside its grounds and captured this photo:

Yo @Phillies! We went ahead and updated the street sign out front! Hope you like it!!#WelcomeToPhilly#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/vsdF9elZLR — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) October 25, 2019

Really, Philadelphia should put "Philadelphia Boo" signs all around its limits — year-round — and fully embrace jeering as one of its distinctive qualities. That would truly prepare Girardi for what is to come.

Girardi will replace Gabe Kapler at the helm in the City of Brotherly Love. Kapler went 161-163 in his two seasons with the Phillies.