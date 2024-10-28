Philadelphia visits Boston after Sanheim's 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (2-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Boston Bruins after Travis Sanheim scored two goals in the Flyers' 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston has a 3-2-0 record at home and a 4-4-1 record overall. The Bruins have a -5 scoring differential, with 27 total goals scored and 32 given up.

Philadelphia has a 1-3-1 record on the road and a 2-6-1 record overall. The Flyers serve 13.2 penalty minutes per game to lead the league.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has six goals and two assists for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Matvei Michkov has four goals and five assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press