Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlan Leagues Cup quarterfinal: How to watch Saturday's game

The Philadelphia Union are attempting to replicate last year's deep Leagues Cup run, which resulted in a win in the third-place match and a guaranteed spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup competition.

The Union's Leagues Cup quarterfinal opponent, Mazatlán, represents one of two remaining hopes for Liga MX (Club America is the other) in a Leagues Cup tournament that has been dominated by MLS teams.

The Union entered this Leagues Cup as a hot team, having won its previous two MLS matches over the New England Revolution and Nashville SC by a combined score of 8-1. Its only blemish in the tournament has been a group stage shootout loss to Cruz Azul. The Union's most impressive performance was Tuesday night, when it dispatched the reigning Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati, 4-2.

Mazatlán stands in the way of a repeat semifinal appearance for Philadelphia. Its shootout win over Cruz Azul assured that at least one Liga MX club would reach the quarterfinals (Club America later advanced, too, after a come-from-behind win over St. Louis City SC). Mazatlán isn't exactly a Liga MX juggernaut, as the club currently sits near the bottom of the league table.

The winner of the Philadelphia Union-Mazatlán quarterfinal faces the winner of the Columbus Crew-New York City FC game in the semifinals.

The Philadelphia Union's Tai Baribo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati during a Leagues Cup Round of 16 match vs. FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

When is Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlan in Leagues Cup?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlan in Leagues Cup

The quarterfinal match will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Leagues Cup bracket: Remaining knockout schedule

(Game times and locations will be announced once the matchups are known.)

Semifinals - Aug. 20-21

Columbus Crew-New York City FC winner vs. Philadelphia Union-Mazatlán winner

Seattle Sounders-Los Angeles FC winner vs. Club América-Colorado Rapids winner

Third place game - Aug. 25

Semifinal losers

Championship game - Aug. 25

Semifinal winners

