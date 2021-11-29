Philadelphia Union tops Nashville in a shootout

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Andre Blake made two spectacular saves, Nashville missed on two penalty kicks and the Philadelphia Union won a shootout Sunday to advance to Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

Philadelphia will face the winner of the semifinal Tuesday night between New England and New York City.

On the first attempt of the shootout, Blake dove to his right to smother a shot from Hany Mukhtar. After Jack Elliott scored for the Union, Blake dove left to deny Anibal Godoy. Joe Willis gobbled up a shot from Sergio Santos to keep Nashville alive.

Alex Muyl shot wide for Nashville and 18-year-old Jack McGlynn stroked a left-footed shot past Willis to give the Union a 2-0 lead. It ended when Walker Zimmerman shot wide on Nashville's fourth attempt.

Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville in 38th minute. Eric Miller was left unchallenged to launch a long centering pass that found an open Mukhtar for a header from just outside the goal box.

Daniel Gazdag tied it in first-half stoppage time. His initial shot on a Philadelphia set piece was blocked, but he followed the carom and, with his back to the goal, right-footed a shot into the lower right corner.

The Associated Press