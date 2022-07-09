Philadelphia Union tie for biggest blowout in MLS history with 7-0 win over D.C. United

Philadelphia opening up a 7-0 lead against Washington happens from time to time, but Friday represented a first in soccer.

The Philadelphia Union tied a record for the most lopsided win in MLS' 26-year history with a 7-0 win over the D.C. United, and the game might have been even more lopsided than the score indicates. The Union had five goals by the end of the first half, and ended up out-shooting D.C. 24-11 (12-3 in shots on goal).

Three players were responsible for every Philadelphia goal: Julián Carranza, who had a hat trick, while Alejandro Bedoya and Mikkel Uhre each chipped in two goals.

The United head coach didn't pull many punches after the match.

From the Washington Post:

“It’s an embarrassing performance,” United interim coach Chad Ashton said, struggling to speak over the postgame fireworks that followed in the Union’s in-game outburst. “They outcompeted us, they outworked us, they outplayed us, they outwanted us. I don’t have a lot of explanations.”

The loss continues what has been an overall miserable season for the United, who sit in second-to-last place with a 5-2-10 record (17 points) and fired head coach Hernan Losada in April. The Union, meanwhile, improved their record to an Eastern Conference-best 8-9-2 (33 points).