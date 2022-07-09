Philadelphia Union tie for biggest blowout in MLS history with 7-0 win over D.C. United

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Philadelphia opening up a 7-0 lead against Washington happens from time to time, but Friday represented a first in soccer.

The Philadelphia Union tied a record for the most lopsided win in MLS' 26-year history with a 7-0 win over the D.C. United, and the game might have been even more lopsided than the score indicates. The Union had five goals by the end of the first half, and ended up out-shooting D.C. 24-11 (12-3 in shots on goal).

Three players were responsible for every Philadelphia goal: Julián Carranza, who had a hat trick, while Alejandro Bedoya and Mikkel Uhre each chipped in two goals.

You can watch them all here:

The United head coach didn't pull many punches after the match.

From the Washington Post:

“It’s an embarrassing performance,” United interim coach Chad Ashton said, struggling to speak over the postgame fireworks that followed in the Union’s in-game outburst. “They outcompeted us, they outworked us, they outplayed us, they outwanted us. I don’t have a lot of explanations.”

The loss continues what has been an overall miserable season for the United, who sit in second-to-last place with a 5-2-10 record (17 points) and fired head coach Hernan Losada in April. The Union, meanwhile, improved their record to an Eastern Conference-best 8-9-2 (33 points).

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 08: Julián Carranza #9 (C) and Leon Flach #31 of Philadelphia Union celebrate a goal by Carranza during the first half against D.C. United at Subaru Park on July 08, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
That kind of game. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    MONTREAL — Danny Maciocia is returning to the CFL sidelines. The Montreal Alouettes GM assumed interim head-coaching duties with the CFL club Wednesday after the club fired head coach Khari Jones and defensive co-ordinator Barron Miles. Noel Thorpe returns to the franchise as defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach. Maciocia made the move with Montreal (1-3) on a bye week. The Alouettes return to action July 14 hosting the Edmonton Elks. In a statement, the Alouettes said Maciocia will