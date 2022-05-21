Philadelphia Union take draw streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

Philadelphia Union (5-1-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-4-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +139, Philadelphia +189, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union play the Portland Timbers after playing to a draw in five straight games.

The Timbers are 2-1-3 at home. Bill Tuiloma leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with four goals. The Timbers have scored 20.

The Union are 2-1-2 in road games. The Union are first in the Eastern Conference conceding only nine goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuiloma has four goals for the Timbers. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has three goals over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has six goals and one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Union: 4-1-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Ayala (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

Union: Mikael Uhre (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

