Philadelphia takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Philadelphia 76ers (46-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (22-49, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Charlotte trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 13-33 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 5.3.

The 76ers are 27-15 in conference play. Philadelphia is 9-5 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 107-101 on Nov. 24. Terry Rozier scored 22 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is scoring 21.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 105.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Mark Williams: day to day (thumb), Cody Martin: out (knee), James Bouknight: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Jalen McDaniels: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press