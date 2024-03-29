Philadelphia takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (21-47-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-28-10, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break a three-game skid when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Philadelphia is 36-28-10 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Flyers are 28-8-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Chicago has a 6-29-1 record in road games and a 21-47-5 record overall. The Blackhawks have gone 6-18-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals with 28 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Foligno has 16 goals and 19 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Colin Blackwell: day to day (upper body), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

