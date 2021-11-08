Philadelphia takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts New York aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia went 49-23 overall and 10-2 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 4-8 in Atlantic Division action and 16-20 on the road a season ago. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 112-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 26. Kemba Walker led the Knicks with 19 points, and Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 23 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (health protocols), Danny Green: day to day (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Kemba Walker: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press