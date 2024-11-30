Philadelphia plays Detroit, looks to break road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (3-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (9-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -1.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Detroit looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Pistons are 8-10 in conference play. Detroit averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The 76ers are 3-7 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Pistons' 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and nine assists for the Pistons.

Jared McCain is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

76ers: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bobi Klintman: out (calf).

76ers: Kyle Lowry: out (hip), Paul George: day to day (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (back), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press