Philadelphia Phillies to visit the Miami Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (21-19, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (20-19, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Phillies favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will face off on Friday.

The Marlins are 13-12 against NL East teams. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Pablo Lopez leads them with a mark of 9.

The Phillies have gone 17-10 against division opponents. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .338, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .404.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .451.

Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 39 hits and is batting .273.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press