Philadelphia Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws season's fourth no-hitter

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

Michael Lorenzen wasn't the highest-profile acquisition at Major League Baseball's trade deadline. So far, though, he's been the greatest.

In his second career start for the Philadelphia Phillies and first in front of the home fans, Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in franchise history as they blanked the Washington Nationals, 7-0, Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Lorenzen, 31, won his second start in as many outings for Philadelphia since coming over from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league infield Hao-Yu Lee. Though he walked four - including Nationals slugger Joey Meneses twice - Lorenzen danced around the trouble and struck out five.

Lorenzen had thrown 111 pitches - 10 over his season high - entering the ninth inning, but manager Rob Thomson stuck with him and was rewarded. Lorenzen induced a Lane Thomas groundout to third base, struck out Meneses looking and got Dominic Smith on a fly ball to center to finish the first Phillies no-hitter since Cole Hamels blanked the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2015.

He needed a career-high 124 pitches to do it, but got a nice boost to his resume to take into free agency this winter. It was the fourth no-hitter in the major leagues this season, joining Domingo German's perfect game with the New York Yankees, a combined no-no by the Detroit Tigers and Framber Valdez's effort last week for the Houston Astros.

In two starts with Philadelphia, Lorenzen has a 1.06 ERA and the Phillies have seized the top wild card spot in the National League.

On a night 28-year-old career minor leaguer Weston Walker homered in his first career major league at-bat and MVP candidate Nick Castellanos slammed two more home runs, Castellanos provided the ultimate highlight. Pitching in front of family, he crouched slightly on the mound as center fielder Johan Rojas settled under Smith's fly ball. Lorenzen then raised his arms and leapt into catcher J.T. Realmuto's arms as if they'd been batterymates for years - and not mere days.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter in Phillies' win over Nationals