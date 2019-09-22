Bryce Harper pays tribute to Ohio State after hitting 3-run homer in Cleveland

No. 6 Ohio State cruised to a 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday in Columbus, absolutely dominating the RedHawks in a game that was over well before halftime.

As he was only about 150 miles north, Bryce Harper made sure to get in on the action.

Harper hit a three-run homer on Saturday night in the fifth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies’ bout with the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, hitting a deep shot over the right field wall to put the Phillies up 5-4 — which propelled them to their 9-4 win.

As he crossed home plate, Harper threw up the classic Ohio State “O-H” sign — celebrating with his fellow Buckeyes fans in Cleveland.

When in The™ Buckeye State ... pic.twitter.com/gbKQrY73Uy — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 22, 2019

Harper, clearly, is a big Ohio State fan. His wife, Kayla, played soccer for the Buckeyes, too, furthering his connection to the university. And after what should be the Buckeyes’ biggest blowout win of the season, what better time for Harper to rep the “O-H” than when he’s right in Ohio State’s backyard?

“The Buckeyes won [76-5] today, so I’m just pumped about that,” Harper said after the game. “I’m really happy.”

The move is nothing new for the Phillies star, either. Earlier this month, Harper threw up the “O-H” at a young fan after hitting a homer in their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

.@bryceharper3 throws up "O-H" at a young fan, promptly makes a new friend. pic.twitter.com/AyC2p1lbGB — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 2, 2019

So as long as the Buckeyes keep winning, expect Harper to keep repping his team out on the diamond.

