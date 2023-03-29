Philadelphia Mayoral Candidate Discusses Geothermal with DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy

DeepPower, Inc.
·3 min read

Derek Green, Mayoral candidate of the City of Philadelphia spoke with DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy about government-funded geothermal projects

LEHI, Utah, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, reported that CEO Andrew Van Noy recently spoke with Philadelphia Mayoral candidate Derek Green about how his city and other municipalities can pilot geothermal energy projects.

Derek Green is a graduate of Temple University Beasley School of Law and is of Counsel at Obermayer, Rebmann, Maxwell, & Hippel, LLP. He is a Philadelphia Mayoral candidate and Member of the Small & Small Diverse Business & Community Taskforce. Mr. Green recently resigned as Philadelphia Councilmember At-Large to pursue his Mayoral campaign. He previously practiced law with his own firm, Derek S. Green, P.C., and was Chairperson of the Philadelphia Gas Commission.

Mr. Green looks to the City of Boston as inspiration for geothermal projects in Philadelphia. According to Mr. Green, “National Grid was able to put in a geothermal project in Boston as a way to transition from traditional fossil fuels to geothermal.” He noted that Philadelphia may be able to take on a similar project. With respect to recent legislation, Mr. Green reported that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act could bring in additional capital for a geothermal project. He concluded, “Such funding could be sufficient to jump-start private sector interest in a public-private initiative to move towards a renewable, green future.”

“Speaking with Derek provided an opportunity to gain insight into how public sector leaders look at funding renewable energy sources, such as geothermal,” said DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy. “The geothermal industry needs more forward-thinking government leaders like Mr. Green to help lead the way.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/4-GqwBxc67k

For more information about DeepPower, Inc., please visit our website at www.DeepPower.com

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:
1 (800) 347-0589


Latest Stories

  • Asian swamp eels spread in the Everglades. ‘Potentially the worst species we’ve had yet’

    In Taylor Slough, researchers found populations of two native crayfish and the tiny flagfish dropped 99% since the eels invaded.

  • 'Nature gave us a lifeline': Southern California refills largest reservoir in dramatic fashion

    Diamond Valley Lake — a backbone of the region's water storage system — should refill to its full capacity by the end of this year, officials said.

  • Stunning photograph shows first snowfall in a decade in North America’s hottest desert

    The Sonoran desert spans 100,000 miles across Mexico and the southwestern United States

  • ‘Striking’ pair of carnivorous plants discovered on mountains in Ecuador

    One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.

  • Super mom: Great Dane from Virginia gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

    It took a total of 27 hours for Namine, a Great Dane from Virginia, to finish bringing a total of 21 puppies into the world.

  • Bird busts out of zoo when tree crashes on enclosure — and ends up on California porch

    Now only another pied crow named Diego remains on the loose.

  • Tale of two seasons means Ontario sees stormy conclusion to March

    Final days of March in Ontario to feature a rapid change in weather, followed by a soggy and windy finale. Everything is on the table, so be sure to plan ahead

  • This 1,500 pound great white shark is making his annual return to North Carolina

    A great white shark named Breton tracked by OCEARCH is currently swimming in North Carolina waters.

  • ‘Felt that earthquake in my sleep.’ Cluster of quakes rattles Northern California awake

    More than 2,100 people from as far away as Concord and Santa Cruz reported feeling the tremor.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Another 'Powerful' Storm System Forming Off US West Coast

    Satellite imagery from March 27 and 28 shows a “powerful” storm system forming off the west coast of the United States, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).In an update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said: “A powerful Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Monday night with anomalously high Pacific moisture quickly overspreading southern portions of the Pacific Northwest and California… bringing yet another round of heavy coastal/lower elevation rain and mountain snow.”Footage shared by CIRA shows a large storm swirling in a counter-clockwise motion off the west coast of the United States, before making landfall in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington state. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful

  • It’s a bad year for California salmon. Here’s how it hurts the economy and environment

    Salmon provides more to the state than meets the eye.

  • Twin Amur leopards, the world's most endangered big cat species, born at San Diego Zoo

    The Amur leopard twins' mother, Satka, gave birth to the cubs – the third set of Amur leopard twins to be born at the San Diego Zoo.

  • Another powerful bomb cyclone storm on the way for California: Weather updates

    A storm system that was evolving into a bomb cyclone will bring flooding rain, powerful winds and heavy snow to much of California this week.

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • More rain and snow for Fresno and other flooded areas. Is the rainy season over yet?

    It’s another atmospheric river, meteorologists say.

  • Police rescue dog from river

    TCSO Deputy Saves Dog Stuck in Tule River as They Deliver Blankets, and Supplies to Homeless Before the Rain Around 2 p.m. today, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office HEART Unit went to the homeless encampments along the Tule River to inform them about the flooding and incoming rain this week. They offered resource referrals and shelter locations and handed out blankets. While at an encampment, deputies heard a dog yelping. They walked over to the river and noticed a dog had fallen in. TCSO Corporal Florence Cotton rescued the dog and brought it to shore. The dog was not hurt and was given back to the owner. Thank you, Corporal Cotton! Video credit Tulare County Sheriff's Office

  • Missing California Zoo Bird That Escaped During Severe Storm Turns Up on Oakland Resident's Porch

    Deauville the pied crow is safe back at the Oakland Zoo after escaping from his home at the California facility's African Savanna aviary during a storm on March 21

  • New report finds nearly 1 in 4 of Canada's trees are at risk

    Experts say there are ways to help.

  • Vancouver authorities investigate 2 suspicious fires from over the weekend as blazes mount

    Arson investigators in Vancouver are looking into two suspicious fires from over the weekend, one at the Chinese Cultural Centre and another not far away on East Hastings Street. Meanwhile, firefighters say they are responding to an increasing number of fires this year, with many of them in Vancouver's poorest neighbourhood, the Downtown Eastside. "This is very, very concerning to us and very concerning to the neighbourhood … we're going to do whatever we can to solve this case. It will start wi

  • Planning a trip to Giant Sequoias, wildflowers? Here’s when damaged park roads will open

    There have been about a dozen road failures each on Highways 180, 198 and 245.