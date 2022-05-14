Philadelphia Inquirer Refuses To Endorse Pennsylvania GOP Candidates

The Philadelphia Inquirer announced Friday it would not endorse any Republican candidates in the Pennsylvania GOP Senate or governor primaries.

The newspaper’s editorial board said it took “no pleasure” in the move — calling it instead “a sad state of affairs.”

“With abortion rights at stake and right-leaning candidates who can’t agree on who won the 2020 election, The Inquirer Editorial Board has chosen not to endorse a Republican for senate or governor,” it revealed

The board has historically managed to find “points of agreement” with Republican candidates they don’t necessarily support wholesale, it wrote.

But the unwillingness of most of the GOP hopefuls to accept Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, and their determination to roll back abortion rights, has cost them the paper’s backing.

The Inquirer “wanted to help provide guidance to Inquirer readers with an endorsement in the Republican primaries this year — but we couldn’t.” the board concluded. “Nevertheless, we will not stop engaging in free argument and debate until truth prevails.”

Read the full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

