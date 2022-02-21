Philadelphia hosts Carolina after Mayhew's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +171, Hurricanes -208; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after Gerald Mayhew scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

The Flyers are 5-19-6 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 7-4-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 171 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 22.

In their last matchup on Nov. 26, Carolina won 6-3. Aho recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 37 points. Scott Laughton has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals and has 52 points. Andrei Svechnikov has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee).

Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press