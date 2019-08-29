Flyers offer up chance to race against Gritty for charity

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty will be hosting a 5K charity run. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Gritty has now entered the wide world of philanthropy.

The Philadelphia Flyers and their mascot — who took the sporting world by storm in 2018-19 — announced in conjunction a 5K charity run to be held on Oct. 13 this year starting at the Wells Fargo Center.

Gritty, who resembles a seven-foot combination of Oscar The Grouch from Sesame Street and the Phillie Phanatic, will be headlining the event and is determined to win the race at all costs.

"I will obviously win, I'll do whatever it takes,” Gritty said via a Flyers press release. “I'll spin signs around so people run the wrong way. You don't follow the rules when it's your event. You just soak in the glory when crossing through those flaming gates of victory.”

Flyers Charities will donate proceeds from the event to a number of non-profits across the Greater Philadelphia Area, though the team did not list any specific organizations.

If you’re in the neighbourhood, it’s worth a shot at racing hockey’s most beloved (or most polarizing, at least) mascot.

