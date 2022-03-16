Philadelphia faces Nashville, aims to stop 3-game skid

Nashville Predators (35-21-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to break its three-game skid with a win against Nashville.

The Flyers have gone 11-15-6 in home games. Philadelphia scores 2.5 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Cam Atkinson leads them with 22 total goals.

The Predators are 17-10-4 on the road. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 25 assists and has 35 points this season. Atkinson has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 31 goals and has 55 points. Matt Duchene has eight goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Scott Laughton: day to day (head).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press