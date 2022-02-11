Philadelphia faces Detroit on 7-game road slide

Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Detroit looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Red Wings are 13-10-2 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Flyers are 5-17-5 in conference play. Philadelphia averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 24 goals and has 46 points. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 21 total assists and has 36 points. Cam Atkinson has 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Hronek: out (covid-19).

Flyers: Wade Allison: out (knee), Patrick Brown: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

