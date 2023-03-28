Philadelphia faces Dallas, seeks to end 3-game skid

Dallas Mavericks (37-39, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-26, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to stop its three-game slide when the 76ers play Dallas.

The 76ers have gone 26-11 at home. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 4.2.

The Mavericks are 15-23 in road games. Dallas is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 3 the Mavericks won 133-126 led by 42 points from Doncic, while Embiid scored 35 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 21.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Doncic is scoring 32.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (calf), James Harden: out (achilles).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

