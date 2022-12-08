Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup

As impressive as Saquon Barkley's New York Giants (7-4-1) have been, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are running away with the NFC East.

Still, coach Brian Dabol's Giants have been anything but an easy out this season — especially at home (4-2). Can Daniel Jones and Co. do enough to outpace the Eagles, or will Hurts and A.J. Brown keep their momentum rolling en route to a win? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Eagles vs. Giants Week 14 game:

Eagles at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-7)

Moneyline: Eagles (-300); Giants (+250)

Over/under: 44.5

More odds, injury info for Eagles vs. Giants

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 24, Giants 20

Philly is clearly the better team on paper, though after beating the Titans, I think it's being overvalued a touch. The Eagles are just 1-4 against the spread away from Lincoln Financial Field and the Giants are 5-2 against the spread at home. New York, this season, has tended to keep games close.

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder (76), New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71), and New York Giants center Billy Price (69) run towards the line of scrimmage before a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7.

Richard Morin: Giants 24, Eagles 21

The Eagles suffer their first loss away from home in a close game that kicker Graham Gano wins in the final seconds with a field goal to send the fans at MetLife Stadium happy.

Lance Pugmire: Eagles 27, Giants 17

Unbeaten away from home (5-0), the NFC leaders should keep chugging here thanks to Hurts and his impressive array of receivers.

Jarrett Bell: Eagles 29, Giants 20

Nate Davis: Eagles 24, Giants 20

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 28, Giants 20

