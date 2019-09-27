Eagles fan showed up to Lambeau Field with a perfectly placed tattoo, and Twitter loved it

It’s hard to doubt the passion that Philadelphia sports fans hold.

Thursday provided yet another — albeit extreme and unusual — example of that fact.

An Eagles fan at Lambeau Field on Thursday night for Philadelphia’s game against the Green Bay Packers showed off his perfectly placed tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic — the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The tattoo was so well placed that the Phanatic’s nose was directly around his belly button.

Naturally, fans loved it.

we're so sorry for this pic.twitter.com/eim4YOFX92 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 27, 2019

HIS BELLY BUTTON IS THE PHANATIC’S NOSE !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IGI8MJ8Z4B — King_Hoagie (@hoagie_king) September 27, 2019

🤣



This Eagles fan got creative with the placement of his Phillie Phanatic tattoo.



📸: @NFLonFOX | #PHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/0iAB5ZKI2f — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 27, 2019

Knew him before he was famous/got the phanatic filled in https://t.co/Qk3sPgdFD7 pic.twitter.com/gGBxVakdDR — Seth Schlechter (@SchlechterSeth) September 27, 2019

I'll never look at the #Phanatic the same. pic.twitter.com/WhENrzTpdl — Richard Washington III (@RW3TV) September 27, 2019

the phanatic tattoo AND the arctic splash tattoo. a philly icon https://t.co/L3k98NXgVQ — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) September 27, 2019

@PGDougSchneider can we get this guy ejected for burning my eyeballs https://t.co/cq34SngTvB — Amanda Frank (@mandibloom) September 27, 2019

Not gonna lie. I'll never look at the Phillie Phanatic the same way. https://t.co/tp0O9tO06Z — Doug Schneider (@PGDougSchneider) September 27, 2019

I’ve dated guys from Philly (not to brag) who claimed to like sports but none of them had a Phanatic belly button tattoo so I guess they weren’t true fans — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 27, 2019

I really don't want to see the Phanatic stick out his tongue. #Eagles #Phillies https://t.co/wXSC8NvTTj — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) September 26, 2019

This is heroic. Like the Phanatic is great enough, let’s all zoom in on the others. This guy has an open invite to a dinner party at my house any time he wants. https://t.co/DhTnQc0rU1 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 26, 2019

