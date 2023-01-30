Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen/Getty

And then there were two!

The stage is set for the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium.

After Sunday's matchups between the final four teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Eagles beat the 49ers 31-7 in a game that saw instances of pushing and shoving among the teams as frustrations boiled over. Brock Purdy, the 49ers' QB, suffered a right elbow injury and was listed as questionable to return. But, he had no choice in the third quarter when fourth-string QB Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will make their return to the Super Bowl for the first time since their win in 2020 when they defeated the 49ers 31-20. The Chiefs posted the fourth-best defense in the NFL this season.

Mahomes has performed like an MVP this season, with his performance on Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals being no different. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the closing seconds of the game, with Harrison Butker hitting a 43-yard field goal.

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised NFL fans this season with the best defense in the league. Combined with a stellar performance from star quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia has been hard for other NFL teams to get past this season. The Eagles' last appearance in the Super Bowl was 2018 when they defeated the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.