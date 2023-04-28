Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Philadelphia Eagles:

Round 1 (No. 9 overall, from Panthers through Bears) — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia: The NFC champs move up one spot for a controversial player but perhaps the best one in the entire draft. Carter said on HBO recently that teams haven't probed him too deeply regarding his role in the fatal automobile crash that killed Bulldogs teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. And any issues pertaining to his occasionally sputtering motor on the field are likely to be taken care of within a locker room of professionals. The 6-3, 300-pounder's sack numbers (3 last year) won't wow you. But the All-American is cat-quick, lines up at all points along the front, can push the pocket and gets exceptional penetration and is especially effective at swallowing running backs. Draft tracker

Round 1 (30) — Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia: Philly continues to morph into Athens North with yet another Bulldog en route to a team that led the NFL with 70 sacks in 2022. Smith is an extraordinary athlete, posting a sub-4.4 40 and a 41-inch vertical leap at the combine and is essentially recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2022 season. At 6-2, 238 pounds, he's on the light side for a pass rusher ... but then again, so is new teammate Haason Reddick (16 sacks in 2022). Draft tracker

