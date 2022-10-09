Philadelphia Eagles defeat Arizona Cardinals to improve to 5-0. Here is what we learned.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In front of a plethora of green jerseys all around State Farm Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles survived a hard-fought battle to remained undefeated.

Jalen Hurts played turnover-free football in a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles flew out to a 14-0 first-half lead but the Cardinals rallied back to even the score at 17 apiece with 9:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hurts led the team on a 17 play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. Arizona had one last chance and had a promising final drive underway. However, it ended with a missed game-tying field goal attempt by kicker Matt Ammendola that went wide right.

Hurts passed for 239 yards and had a 89.9 passer rating in the win. The Eagles defense held Arizona scoreless in the first and third quarters.

NFL WEEK 5: Everything to know from Sunday's action

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Jalen Hurts (1) runs past the Arizona Cardinals' Michael Dogbe (91) and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium.

The Eagles (5-0) are flying high. Philly is off to its best start since 2004. Meanwhile, the Cardinals now have lost eight consecutive games at home dating back to last season.

Here’s what we learned in the Week 5 NFC matchup:

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert a playmaking trio

Brown, Smith and Goedert have created one of the best pass-catching trios in the NFL.

The three had 21 catches and 214 yards. Smith had a game-high 10 catches. Smith was targeted 11 times.

Coming into Sunday, the three combined for 59 receptions, 910 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

One of the best offensive lines in football

The Eagles are pretty much automatic in third-and-short or fourth-and-short situations. Philly's O-line did a tremendous job winning the line of scrimmage. Hurts had two quarterback sneaks for touchdowns in the first half. The O-line deserved assists for both of those TDs. Philadelphia also had a crucial conversation on third-and-1, which led to the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

Eagles' stout defense

The Eagles entered Week 5 leading the NFL in sacks and tied for the league lead in takeaways. The defense had one sack and one takeaway Sunday.

Philly held Arizona scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Cardinals lay another goose egg in the first quarter

The Cardinals went scoreless again in the first quarter, and has yet to score in the first quarter this season. The Cardinals have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this year. Arizona's terrible first quarters are a huge reason why they have a 2-3 record.

Arizona scored its first 10 points in the second quarter and trailed 14-10 at halftime.

Eagles fans traveled to Arizona

The Eagles had a large contingent of fans at State Farm Stadium. Green jerseys were all around the venue.

I’d say 65% of the spectators here are Eagles fans. https://t.co/ajuGQfBrci pic.twitter.com/iG3lxUBmgi — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) October 9, 2022

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Eagles stay unbeaten after win over Arizona Cardinals