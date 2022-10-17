Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay gives interception ball to Meek Mill

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles were geared up to defend their home turf on Sunday night against the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys.

Through two quarters, it's been all Eagles as Jalen Hurts led his team to a 20-3 halftime lead.

The defense has equally done their part, holding Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush to 3-of-10 for 16 yards and they've picked him off twice.

Darius Slay snagged the second interception of the game, grabbing a deep pass intended for Michael Gallup on third and 9 with 5:14 left in the first half. He was quickly tackled, but Slay hopped up and ran across the field to Meek Mill, who was sitting in a sideline suite. He gave the rapper the ball and a high five.

Darius Slay gave the INT ball to Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/fmqjYAonpB — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 17, 2022

Meek Mill is a lifelong Eagles fan who proudly reps the city in his music. He performed his hit song "Dreams and Nightmares" before the game. The song served as the soundtrack for the 2017 season when Philadelphia beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

Slay had a standout game in Week 2, when he logged two interceptions, one of which was over Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson. He gave the ball to Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles' Darius Slay gifts interception ball to Meek Mill