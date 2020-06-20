Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ‘sucker-punched’ at South Dakota restaurant

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was “sucker-punched” while out to dinner with his family at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night, according to NJ.com.

According to NBC Sports, Goedert was punched in the face.

The punch reportedly came out of nowhere unprovoked. It’s not clear who hit Goedert or why.

The Eagles were aware of the incident, per NJ.com, but declined to comment.

Goedert is preparing to enter his third season with the Eagles this fall. The Britton, South Dakota, native and former South Dakota State standout racked up 607 yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions for Philadelphia last fall.

The 25-year-old will enter the third year of his initial four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal, and is eligible for a contract extension after this season.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was taken to a hospital briefly on Friday night after being punched at a restaurant, but is unharmed. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

