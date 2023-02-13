Philadelphia Eagles collapse in second half, costing themselves Super Bowl 57 | Opinion

The Super Bowl, like every other NFL game, has two halves. The Philadelphia Eagles only showed up for one of them.

After pushing the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink and hobbling Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles imploded in the second half. They could do nothing to stop Mahomes, who despite playing on one leg after reinjuring that sprained right ankle just before halftime, set up a touchdown and the game-winning field goal with long scrambles, and threw for another two scores.

They allowed the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, 65 yards by Kadarius Toney to set up Kansas City’s third touchdown of the second half. The vaunted offensive line, which had made the Eagles impervious to opposing defenses throughout the regular season, allowed Jalen Hurts to be sacked on a drive that ended in a field goal when a touchdown would have given them badly needed breathing room.

And after Mahomes couldn’t connect with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a third-and-8 after the two-minute warning, the Eagles were whistled for holding, giving Kansas City new life. And as the Chiefs showed all second half, when you give them an opportunity, they’re going to take advantage of it.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal, and the Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 win. Kansas City scored on every possession in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 24-11, to win their second Super Bowl title in four years.

Give credit to the Chiefs, and Mahomes in particular. They looked done for when Mahomes lay on the field grimacing in pain after a tackle by T.J. Edwards at the end of the second quarter. Replays showed Mahomes rolling over on his right ankle, the one that’s been the subject of so much speculation these last three weeks, as he went to the ground, and he was clearly limping as he ran off the field.

With a 10-point lead, Mahomes in question and Nick Sirianni willing to take the chances Andy Reid would not, the Eagles appeared to be well on their way to their second Super Bowl title in six years.

But there is, as the saying goes, a reason they play the game. And the Eagles – and Sirianni – were clearly overmatched when it really mattered.

