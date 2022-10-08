Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to stay flying high when they roll into Arizona to take on Kyler Murray's Cardinals.

Philadelphia, the NFL's lone undefeated team, looks to take advantage of an Arizona squad very much still sorting out its identity heading into this Week 5 matchup. Can Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury cook up something to quell the red-hot Eagles? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Eagles vs. Cardinals Week 5 game:

Eagles at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 30, Cardinals 23

As DeAndre Hopkins continues to sit out, the Arizona offense just hasn’t been able to find its footing. Philadelphia has been impressive, showing it can win in games in which it falls into an early hole. Jalen Hurts has been impressive and Miles Sanders’ play gives the Eagles too many weapons for the Cardinals to keep pace.

Safid Deen: Cardinals 34, Eagles 31

Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts should be a fun matchup between young, dual-threat superstars. Murray is missing DeAndre Hopkins, but making the best of his early schedule, while Hurts is an early MVP candidate. Philly’s schedule has been soft to this point, so I’m taking the upset in this one with the Eagles losing their first game of the season.

Lance Pugmire: Cardinals 30, Eagles 23

The last unbeaten goes down here. A cross-country trip and the legs of Kyler Murray aren’t a good mixture for Philadelphia, which also falls into the trap of looking toward next week’s Dallas game.

Jarrett Bell: Eagles 26, Cardinals 20

Nate Davis: Eagles 27, Cardinals 20

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 30, Cardinals 20

